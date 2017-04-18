Oroville womana s unborn child killed in crash

Humboldt County >> A 53-year-old woman and an unborn child from Oroville were killed with nine others severely injured after a head-on collision on Highway 299 on Monday evening, according to the a California Highway Patrol report released Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred just east of the Blue Lake Boulevard exit , about six miles east of Arcata, around 6:30 p.m. on Monday when a 2009 Toyota Sienna driven by Oroville resident Yesenia Mireya Wood, 26, was heading westbound and a 2013 Town and Country minivan driven by Hoopa resident Kevin Loren Orcutt, 55, was heading eastbound, the CHP states.

