Orchid show planned

The Humboldt Orchid Society, the local nonprofit chapter of the American Orchid Society, will hold its annual fundraising “Orchid Show” Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, 921 Waterfront Drive in Eureka. Everyone is invited to attend and a $2 donation is suggested.

