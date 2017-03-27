Nurses at St. Joseph advocate for pro...

Nurses at St. Joseph advocate for proper breaks, lunches

Read more: Times-Standard

Registered nurse Lesley Ester said St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka has staffing shortages that contribute to nurses skipping breaks and meals in order to care for their patients. Somer Schreiber work 12-hour shifts as a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka.

