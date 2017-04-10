Nation, Humboldt County experiences increased pedestrian injuries, deaths
The number of pedestrian traffic fatalities in Humboldt County between 2010 and 2016 as recorded by the Humboldt County Coroner's Office: Humboldt County has consistently had one of the worst pedestrian injury and fatality rates in the entire state, and the problem is not improving both at a local and national level, according to recent data. Nearly 5,400 pedestrians nationwide were killed in traffic collisions in 2016, with the number of pedestrian traffic deaths having increased by 25 percent between 2010 to 2015, according to the 2016 Governors Highway Safety Association Report .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|eureka yall better be getting out of there
|18 hr
|truth hurts
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|832
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|Sat
|I dunt know
|64
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Apr 12
|ZibberParents
|21
|Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13)
|Apr 12
|Former Armo
|8
|Consignment store offers handmade gems (May '08)
|Apr 7
|Sara from South D...
|10
|Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi...
|Apr 1
|ZPM Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC