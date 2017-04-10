Nation, Humboldt County experiences increased pedestrian injuries, deaths

The number of pedestrian traffic fatalities in Humboldt County between 2010 and 2016 as recorded by the Humboldt County Coroner's Office: Humboldt County has consistently had one of the worst pedestrian injury and fatality rates in the entire state, and the problem is not improving both at a local and national level, according to recent data. Nearly 5,400 pedestrians nationwide were killed in traffic collisions in 2016, with the number of pedestrian traffic deaths having increased by 25 percent between 2010 to 2015, according to the 2016 Governors Highway Safety Association Report .

