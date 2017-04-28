Music Tonight - Friday, April 28

Music Tonight - Friday, April 28

Local guitar-slingin' troubadour Chuck Mayville returns to Gallagher's Irish Pub in Eureka tonight around 6 p.m. He'll play a variety of rock standards and may even take a few requests if you throw some tips into the mix. Just don't request any REO Speedwagon or Supertramp.

