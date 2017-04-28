Music Tonight - Friday, April 28
Local guitar-slingin' troubadour Chuck Mayville returns to Gallagher's Irish Pub in Eureka tonight around 6 p.m. He'll play a variety of rock standards and may even take a few requests if you throw some tips into the mix. Just don't request any REO Speedwagon or Supertramp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Apr 27
|Quit being bad cu...
|385
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|White Mexicans (Sep '13)
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey acosta
|5
|eureka yall better be getting out of there
|Apr 22
|Calling Russia Don
|2
|Commune
|Apr 20
|BlueIrisheyez
|1
|On the Record April 26, 2009 (Apr '09)
|Apr 19
|Miss tammy
|49
|Laura Love bug has herpes and so does her whole...
|Apr 19
|SHANE STRASSBERG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC