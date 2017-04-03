Music fest official: Attendance seemed up
If you happened to miss all the live music going on in Eureka as part of the 27th annual Redwood Coast Music Festival this past weekend fear not because it's only a year until it kicks off next year. The venues and acts for next year haven't been set in stone yet but festival executive committee secretary Lynne McKenna said the dates for the 28th annual event will be April 5 through 8 next year.
