Moonstone Guitarsa Steve Hegleson strives for the Stradivarius
Steve Helgeson of Moonstone Guitars builds both acoustic and electric guitars, some inlaid with highly intricate designs of flowers or dragons made of hand-cut mother of pearl. Before he began building guitars that would find their way into the hands of rock legends like Prince and the Allman Brothers Band, Eureka resident Steve Helgeson was set on becoming a falconer.
