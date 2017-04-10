MIST adds a new clinician

MIST adds a new clinician

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Times-Standard

The Mobile Intervention and Services Team added a new clinician to help Eureka's homeless people who struggle with mental health issues, according to a news release from the Humboldt County Department of health and Human Services. Anna Anguiano, a mental health clinician with the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services is the newest member of the team, the release stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... 9 hr ZibberParents 15
Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13) Sun Former Armo 7
News Consignment store offers handmade gems (May '08) Apr 7 Sara from South D... 10
News Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi... Apr 1 ZPM Power 1
News Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08) Mar 12 Eric 15
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Mar '17 Sexaddict55 9
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Office 1
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC