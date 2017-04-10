MIST adds a new clinician
The Mobile Intervention and Services Team added a new clinician to help Eureka's homeless people who struggle with mental health issues, according to a news release from the Humboldt County Department of health and Human Services. Anna Anguiano, a mental health clinician with the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services is the newest member of the team, the release stated.
Read more at Times-Standard.
