Math festival offers fun, education for all ages
Sudoku, pi memorization and Rubik's Cube contests are just a few of the offerings at the 10th annual Humboldt Math Festival to be held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Adorni Center, 1011 Waterfront Drive in Eureka. This community celebration of mathematics is designed for all ages and includes games, contests, puzzles, career information, computers and calculators, displays of student art and math history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|21 hr
|Former Armo
|4
|White Mexicans (Sep '13)
|22 hr
|Jeffrey acosta
|5
|eureka yall better be getting out of there
|Apr 22
|Calling Russia Don
|2
|Commune
|Apr 20
|BlueIrisheyez
|1
|On the Record April 26, 2009 (Apr '09)
|Apr 19
|Miss tammy
|49
|Laura Love bug has herpes and so does her whole...
|Apr 19
|SHANE STRASSBERG
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Apr 15
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|832
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC