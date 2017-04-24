Math festival offers fun, education for all ages

Sudoku, pi memorization and Rubik's Cube contests are just a few of the offerings at the 10th annual Humboldt Math Festival to be held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Adorni Center, 1011 Waterfront Drive in Eureka. This community celebration of mathematics is designed for all ages and includes games, contests, puzzles, career information, computers and calculators, displays of student art and math history.

