Man arrested after hammer attack on plaza
Arcata police arrested a man Monday evening on suspicion of attacking another man with a hammer on the Arcata Plaza. “The suspect struck the victim with the hammer at least two times,” Arcata Police Department's Krystle Arminio said Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|5 hr
|Zibberwack
|12
|Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi...
|Apr 1
|ZPM Power
|1
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar 12
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar 6
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb '17
|outta heeer
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb '17
|no molesto my pup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC