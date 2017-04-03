Man arrested after hammer attack on p...

Man arrested after hammer attack on plaza

Read more: Times-Standard

Arcata police arrested a man Monday evening on suspicion of attacking another man with a hammer on the Arcata Plaza. “The suspect struck the victim with the hammer at least two times,” Arcata Police Department's Krystle Arminio said Monday night.

Eureka, CA

