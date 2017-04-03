League of Women Voters hails volunteer efforts
The League of Women Voters of Humboldt County's 26th State of the Community Luncheon honored both Access Humboldt and Marianne Pennekamp for their commitment to democracy within the community at the Adorni Center in Eureka on Friday. Pennekamp and her family escaped Nazi Germany by fleeing to France and eventually settled in the United States.
