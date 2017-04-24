Judge grants and denies in part motion to dismiss Palco Marsh suit
U.S. District Court Northern District of California Judge Jeffrey S. White issued an order Tuesday granting motions to dismiss three of four claims for relief in Cobine v. city of Eureka which centers around the May 2016 Palco Marsh evictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|Quit being bad cu...
|385
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Tue
|Former Armo
|4
|White Mexicans (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Jeffrey acosta
|5
|eureka yall better be getting out of there
|Apr 22
|Calling Russia Don
|2
|Commune
|Apr 20
|BlueIrisheyez
|1
|On the Record April 26, 2009 (Apr '09)
|Apr 19
|Miss tammy
|49
|Laura Love bug has herpes and so does her whole...
|Apr 19
|SHANE STRASSBERG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC