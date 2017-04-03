Inmate injured by wood splitter in stable condition
On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at approximately 1400 hours, a 27 year old male inmate obtained a serious injury to his hand while working at the Sheriff's Work Alternative Program woodlot, Eureka. The injury occurred while operating a large wood splitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
