Humboldt County swears in new schools...

Humboldt County swears in new schools superintendent

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

Nearly 60 people crowded into a small boardroom at the Humboldt County Office of Education to welcome Chris Hartley, the new Humboldt County Superintendent of Schools, at a swearing-in ceremony Friday morning. Humboldt County Board of Education President Bill Ruff introduced the new superintendent before the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi... 49 min ZPM Power 1
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... 1 hr Zibberwack 9
Nurellie Harrigan sucks dik in the dim lights, ... Mar 23 Buckwheat white p... 1
News Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08) Mar 12 Eric 15
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Mar 6 Sexaddict55 9
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Office 1
Syphilis in High Office? Feb '17 outta heeer 1
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,982,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC