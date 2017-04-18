Humboldt County celebrates Earth Day

Humboldt County celebrates Earth Day

Humboldt County's focus on the environment may not be a new concept, but it certainly has expanded to more than just a single day in April, according to the Environmental Protection Information Center's executive director Tom Wheeler. Wheeler said Earth Day was a reminder of how far people have come and how far they still need to go when it comes to environmental awareness.

