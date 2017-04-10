Hospice of Humboldt facility hits six...

Hospice of Humboldt facility hits six month mark

It's been almost a year since Hospice of Humboldt cut the ribbon at the Ida Emmerson Hospice House and six months since patients started staying there, and so far it's been running at about half capacity but a hospice official said that's not a bad thing. “The six beds seems to be enough for right now,” Hospice of Humboldt Executive Director Joseph Rodgers said about the 12-bed facility.

