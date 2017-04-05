Horgan: William Jennings' timing turned out to be unfortunate
For William Jennings, his timing could not have been much more problematic. He was elected San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools at about the same time California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 13. Though adamantly opposed by highly dubious public officials from Eureka to San Diego, Prop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Tue
|Zibberwack
|12
|Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi...
|Apr 1
|ZPM Power
|1
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar 12
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb '17
|outta heeer
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb '17
|no molesto my pup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC