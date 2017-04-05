Horgan: William Jennings' timing turn...

Horgan: William Jennings' timing turned out to be unfortunate

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

For William Jennings, his timing could not have been much more problematic. He was elected San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools at about the same time California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 13. Though adamantly opposed by highly dubious public officials from Eureka to San Diego, Prop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... Tue Zibberwack 12
News Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi... Apr 1 ZPM Power 1
News Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08) Mar 12 Eric 15
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Mar '17 Sexaddict55 9
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Office 1
Syphilis in High Office? Feb '17 outta heeer 1
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation Feb '17 no molesto my pup 5
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC