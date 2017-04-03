Grant supports meals for seniors
This Care for the Poor Community Grant will support the ongoing Home Delivered Meals Program and assist in filling the funding gap for this program. The grant will pay for the raw food for approximately 10,000 meals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
