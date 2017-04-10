Gas tax, fees expected to bring in $6M annually
The increased transportation tax and vehicle fees passed by the state Legislature are expected to provide $6 million a year in revenue for Humboldt County road maintenance, Public Works Director Tom Mattson said Friday. “[Senate Bill 1] will fund about one-third of what we actually need to fix our roads, which is a heck of a lot more that what we have,” he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redwood Times.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|11 hr
|ZibberParents
|21
|Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13)
|18 hr
|Former Armo
|8
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Gfritz333
|63
|Consignment store offers handmade gems (May '08)
|Apr 7
|Sara from South D...
|10
|Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi...
|Apr 1
|ZPM Power
|1
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Sexaddict55
|9
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC