Gas tax, fees expected to bring in $6M annually

The increased transportation tax and vehicle fees passed by the state Legislature are expected to provide $6 million a year in revenue for Humboldt County road maintenance, Public Works Director Tom Mattson said Friday. “[Senate Bill 1] will fund about one-third of what we actually need to fix our roads, which is a heck of a lot more that what we have,” he said.

