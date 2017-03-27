Fortuna veteran celebrated as a a Humboldt Heroa

Fortuna resident and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ron Alexander was honored as a “Humboldt Hero” Friday in part for his service and his work to help local veterans through an organization he started, Love Your Vets - Veterans Helping Veterans. The award - sponsored by Mad River Radio, Scott Hammond State Farm Insurance, McDonald's of Humboldt and the Elks Lodge of Eureka - is given out monthly to local veterans.

