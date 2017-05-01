For the love of Camel Rock
When Marvin Trump died in December 2016, he left behind a rich legacy of architecture and artwork, as well as a deep desire to preserve the Trinidad coastline he so loved. The nonprofit Trinidad Coastal Land Trust - which Trump helped found in the 1970s - is hosting a fundraising event and art show reception Friday to honor Trump and his life works.
