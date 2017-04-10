Firefighters host elected officials for field day
Eureka City Councilwoman Kim Bergel removes the roof of a vehicle with Humboldt Bay Fire Captain Brett Banducci after using the Jaw of Life tool to snip the corners sway. More than a handful of City Council members, county supervisors, and other elected officials got out of their office Monday and suited up to fight a fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13)
|41 min
|Former Armo
|8
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|1 hr
|Zibberwack
|19
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|Gfritz333
|63
|Consignment store offers handmade gems (May '08)
|Apr 7
|Sara from South D...
|10
|Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi...
|Apr 1
|ZPM Power
|1
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar 12
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Sexaddict55
|9
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC