Firefighters host elected officials f...

Firefighters host elected officials for field day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

Eureka City Councilwoman Kim Bergel removes the roof of a vehicle with Humboldt Bay Fire Captain Brett Banducci after using the Jaw of Life tool to snip the corners sway. More than a handful of City Council members, county supervisors, and other elected officials got out of their office Monday and suited up to fight a fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13) 41 min Former Armo 8
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... 1 hr Zibberwack 19
Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11) 10 hr Gfritz333 63
News Consignment store offers handmade gems (May '08) Apr 7 Sara from South D... 10
News Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi... Apr 1 ZPM Power 1
News Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08) Mar 12 Eric 15
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Mar '17 Sexaddict55 9
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,809 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC