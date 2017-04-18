Firefighters ask for first raise in years amid budget strife
Humboldt Bay Fire firefighters are asking for their first significant across the board raise in nearly a decade following years of a difficult-to-manage budget, according to a fire union representative. Matt McFarland, an HBF firefighter and a representative of Humboldt Bay Firefighters Union Local 652, said current labor negotiations between the union and management have so far been unsuccessful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commune
|Thu
|BlueIrisheyez
|1
|On the Record April 26, 2009 (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Miss tammy
|49
|Laura Love bug has herpes and so does her whole...
|Wed
|SHANE STRASSBERG
|1
|eureka yall better be getting out of there
|Apr 16
|truth hurts
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Apr 15
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|832
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|Apr 15
|I dunt know
|64
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Apr 12
|ZibberParents
|21
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC