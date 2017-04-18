Firefighters ask for first raise in y...

Firefighters ask for first raise in years amid budget strife

Humboldt Bay Fire firefighters are asking for their first significant across the board raise in nearly a decade following years of a difficult-to-manage budget, according to a fire union representative. Matt McFarland, an HBF firefighter and a representative of Humboldt Bay Firefighters Union Local 652, said current labor negotiations between the union and management have so far been unsuccessful.

