Eureka Rehabilitation Accused of Dumping Patient

Local law firm Janssen Malloy LLC, which recently filed two complaints alleging patient neglect and abuse against local skilled nursing facilities, has added another case to its slate, accusing Eureka Rehabilitation and Wellness Center of discharging a dependent adult into a hotel without proper medical care in October of 2016. The man, who was blind and had a host of behavioral and physical problems, died four days later.

