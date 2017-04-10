Eureka police arrest a most wanteda suspect near Bayshore Mall
On Thursday at about 8:14 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department received information from the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that Alvin Wingo was sitting inside a parked Chevrolet in the Bayshore Mall parking lot on the 3300 block of Broadway. Wingo was on the HCSO Most Wanted list for felony warrants and was reportedly armed with a firearm.
