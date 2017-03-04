Eureka man arrested for hammer assaul...

Eureka man arrested for hammer assault in Arcata

On 4/03/2017 at about 1716 hours, officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to the area of the Arcata Plaza on the report that a male subject had been assaulted with a hammer. Witnesses described the suspect as a white male adult, wearing a bandana over his face and running eastbound in the 700 block of 9th Street.

