Eureka Council to Consider Temporary Shut Down of Visitor's Center

The Eureka City Council on Tuesday will consider temporarily shutting down the visitor's center after the Greater Eureka Chamber of Commerce's $110,000 service contract runs out at the end of June. A staff report for the consent agenda item recommends rejecting the chamber's proposed rate of $13,500 a month to keep the doors open while the city goes through an open bid process for the center's operation, noting "the budget savings will be helpful going into next year."

