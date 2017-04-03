Escape attempt under investigation at Jackson Co. Jail
Deputies say they learned about the incident around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Authorities say two windows were damaged on the third floor, and other evidence of an escape attempt was found nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13)
|14 hr
|ARTUR BROTHER
|6
|Consignment store offers handmade gems (May '08)
|Fri
|Sara from South D...
|10
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Apr 4
|Zibberwack
|12
|Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi...
|Apr 1
|ZPM Power
|1
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar 12
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Office
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC