Easter eggs hunts around the county

Bunnies, baskets and brilliantly colored eggs - they will all be out and about in various venues this weekend as children flock to Easter egg hunts taking place throughout the county. American Legion Arcata Post 274, Arcata Chamber of Commerce and Boy Scout Troop 9 are holding their annual Easter egg hunt Saturday at 10 a.m. on the Arcata Plaza.

