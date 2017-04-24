Drugs, cash found in warrant search of Eureka homes
On 04-18-17 at around 6:00 P.M. Special Agents with the Drug Task Force, assisted by Officers from Eureka Police Department and Deputies from the Sheriff's Office served a Humboldt County Superior Court search warrant at two residences located in the 1800 block of Allard Avenue in Eureka. During the service of the warrant Special Agents located 22 year old Selina Chavez Robles and 28 year old Jonnathan Sabaria Garcia in one of the residences along with Robles' two children ages 5 and 3. While searching the residence Special Agents located approximately 1 ounce of heroin, digital scales, packaging material and approximately $22,000.00 in U.S. currency.
