DHHS Staff added in Eureka increasing outreach to mentally ill homeless population
EUREKA, Calif. - The Mobile Intervention & Services Team is adding members to increase outreach to Eureka's most vulnerable mentally ill, homeless people, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
