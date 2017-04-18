County supervisors discuss priorities...

County supervisors discuss priorities for pot tax

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed spending priorities for its Measure S marijuana tax revenue, honored two county employees and heard the continued call by an in-home care provider union to increase their pay beyond the state minimum wage. The medical marijuana cultivation tax known as Measure S was passed by voters in November and took effect in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On the Record April 26, 2009 (Apr '09) 5 hr Miss tammy 49
Laura Love bug has herpes and so does her whole... 13 hr SHANE STRASSBERG 1
eureka yall better be getting out of there Apr 16 truth hurts 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Apr 15 Defeat Maxine Wat... 832
Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11) Apr 15 I dunt know 64
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... Apr 12 ZibberParents 21
Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13) Apr 12 Former Armo 8
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,193 • Total comments across all topics: 280,422,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC