County supervisors discuss priorities for pot tax
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed spending priorities for its Measure S marijuana tax revenue, honored two county employees and heard the continued call by an in-home care provider union to increase their pay beyond the state minimum wage. The medical marijuana cultivation tax known as Measure S was passed by voters in November and took effect in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On the Record April 26, 2009 (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|Miss tammy
|49
|Laura Love bug has herpes and so does her whole...
|13 hr
|SHANE STRASSBERG
|1
|eureka yall better be getting out of there
|Apr 16
|truth hurts
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Apr 15
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|832
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|Apr 15
|I dunt know
|64
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Apr 12
|ZibberParents
|21
|Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13)
|Apr 12
|Former Armo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC