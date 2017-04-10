County permits Gonsea Restaurant to reopen
Humboldt County health inspectors on Tuesday announced that the Eureka restaurant it had shut down for major violations would reopen after the restaurant came into compliance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|17 hr
|ZibberParents
|21
|Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13)
|Wed
|Former Armo
|8
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Gfritz333
|63
|Consignment store offers handmade gems (May '08)
|Apr 7
|Sara from South D...
|10
|Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi...
|Apr 1
|ZPM Power
|1
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Sexaddict55
|9
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC