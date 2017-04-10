Council lays out salmon season

Fort Bragg's commercial salmon season will be limited to a 3,000 fish quota during the month of September, while recreational fishing, which opened April 1, will close during June and July and half of August before reopening through Nov. 12. “The Pacific Fishery Management Council on April 11 adopted ocean salmon season recommendations that provide recreational and commercial opportunities for most of the Pacific coast. However, due to low forecasts, several areas are closed this year, and the open areas are significantly constrained.

