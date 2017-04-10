Cloudy with a chance of rainfall
The outlook was issued on Sunday because of a frost advisory but “the frost and freeze advisory has expired,” National Weather Service Eureka meteorologist Scott Carroll said Sunday morning. A storm moving in from the northwest on Sunday was expected to drop between a quarter- to a half-inch of rain on the county before dispersing Monday morning.
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|10 hr
|Zibberwack
|16
|Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13)
|Sun
|Former Armo
|7
|Consignment store offers handmade gems (May '08)
|Apr 7
|Sara from South D...
|10
|Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi...
|Apr 1
|ZPM Power
|1
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar 12
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Office
|1
