City Council considering program to fix blight
Eureka City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to continue creating a program that would allow the city to relax some building requirements for developers that agree to make improvements at vacant spaces. Councilwoman Kim Bergel said the program would allow the city to grow by encouraging developers to build on many of the vacant spaces in downtown and Old Town Eureka.
