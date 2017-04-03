Church presents self-guided tour of the Easter story
First Covenant Church of Eureka will present the Easter story with a free, self-guided tour of 11 scenes that depict events that took place from Palm Sunday through Christ's resurrection. “The scenes will show the significance of the words, actions and passions of Jesus,” said congregation member Jacque Smith.
