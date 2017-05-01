Celebrate bicycling in May
May is Bike Month, and the Bike Month Humboldt Coalition has many events planned throughout the month for both adults and children. Bike Month events are punctuated by the official Bike to Work Days in Arcata and Eureka, when bicycle commuters can enjoy a free Energizer Station at the North Coast Co-op in the morning and a rally at noon.
