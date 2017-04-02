Bomb Squad Responding to Suspicious Device Report
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office bomb squad is mobilizing and responding to a report of a suspicious device on F Street near Henderson Center in Eureka. Eureka Police Chief Andrew Mills confirmed the bomb squad was being called in to investigate the suspicious device but few details are currently available about what was found, where and how.
