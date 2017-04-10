Attorney files $1.44 million claim against county
A Eureka attorney has filed a $1.44 million claim against Humboldt County on behalf of a widow who took the county to court over the custody of her dying husband in 2015. Allison Jackson filed the claim on March 30 asking for reimbursement of legal fees and $1.15 million in punitive damages that Judy Magney and her late husband Dick Magney allegedly endured when the county tried to replace her as his caretaker.
