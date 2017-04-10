Attorney amends push to oust public d...

Attorney amends push to oust public defender

Eureka-based attorney Patrik Griego today filed an amendment to the petition requesting the court find Humboldt County Public Defender David Marcus unqualified and his hiring by the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors illegal.

