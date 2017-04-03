Artist explores a Elevated Topographya

Artist explores a Elevated Topographya

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

The Humboldt Arts Council is presenting “Elevated Topography,” an exhibit of work by Jimmie Nord, this month in the Thonson Gallery at the Morris Graves Museum of Art, 636 F St. in Eureka. Nord's work is influenced by his background in forestry, natural resources and art movements like German Constructivism, Bauhaus and The Memphis Design Movement, along with a splash of Surrealism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Consignment store offers handmade gems (May '08) 7 hr Sara from South D... 10
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... Apr 4 Zibberwack 12
News Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi... Apr 1 ZPM Power 1
News Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08) Mar 12 Eric 15
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Mar '17 Sexaddict55 9
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Office 1
Syphilis in High Office? Feb '17 outta heeer 1
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,095 • Total comments across all topics: 280,134,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC