Artist explores a Elevated Topographya

Artist explores a Elevated Topography
The Humboldt Arts Council is presenting “Elevated Topography,” an exhibit of work by Jimmie Nord, this month in the Thonson Gallery at the Morris Graves Museum of Art, 636 F St. in Eureka. Nord's work is influenced by his background in forestry, natural resources and art movements like German Constructivism, Bauhaus and The Memphis Design Movement, along with a splash of Surrealism.
