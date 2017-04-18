Arcata police: Stabbing suspect admitted to fighting with victim

The McKinleyville man accused of stabbing to death a Humboldt State University Student during a house party in Arcata admitted he was in a fight with the victim on the morning of the incident, according to an Arcata police report submitted to the Humboldt County courthouse. Kyle Christopher Zoellner, 23, told police he was in a physical fight with 19-year-old David Josiah Lawson, of Arcata, during an altercation at a house in the 1100 block of Spear Avenue on April 15, officer Det.

