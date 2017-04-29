April Flowers

This year, there's a big hoopla happening in the world of the brightly colored flora as Eureka hosts the International Convention of the American Rhododendron Society, "Rhododendrons in the Redwoods," April 27-30 with activities centered at The Red Lion Hotel and the Sequoia Conference Center . The conference features local speakers and those from as far away as France - presentations, tours, a photography show and plant sale, as well as a free presentation on soils on Sunday, April 30 at 11 a.m. in the plant sale tent in the hotel parking lot.

