a Steam Upa offers family fun

The Timber Heritage Association will hold a “Steam Up” Saturday following the Rhododendron Parade until 4 p.m. at Fort Humboldt State Historic Park, 3431 Fort Ave. in Eureka. Activities are also planned for Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday's activities include Dolbeer Donkey Days, which celebrates John Dolbeer's invention of the steam donkey in Humboldt County.

