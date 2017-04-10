10th annual Humboldt Math Festival in Eureka

Games, contests, puzzles, computers and calculators are just some of what is expected at the tenth annual Humboldt Math Festival. The festival will be be held at the Adorni Center, located at 1011 Waterfront Drive in Eureka on April 29. It will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature activities presented by local schools of all age groups.

