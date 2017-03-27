Wrongful death suits filed against Eu...

Wrongful death suits filed against Eureka nursing homes

A Eureka law firm has filed two wrongful death complaints against two Eureka nursing homes alleging that neglect and a lack of nursing staff led to the deaths of two patients in 2016. Janssen Malloy LLP attorney W. Timothy Needham is representing the families of the two deceased patients Ralph Sorensen and Randy Kruger.

