Womena s march participants sought for oral history project

Tuesday

Organizers of the recent women's march on Eureka are working with the Humboldt State University Library to document photos, stories and artifacts of the march, and digitally store them at the HSU Library in perpetuity. To record an oral history of the historic women's march, the project's coordinators are seeking artifacts and photos of the women's march and interviews with local march participants.

