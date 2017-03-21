Witness details Manila killing

A woman on Monday who said she witnessed the fatal shooting in Manila on Dec. 12 identified one of five suspects prosecutors have charged with murder as a gunman. Testifying during a preliminary hearing, Brittany, who stated her first name during testimony after being granted anonymity by the court, said she saw Cesar Valenzuela-Campos, 23, fire his gun at Tyson Claros of Eureka.

