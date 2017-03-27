Willits man accused of child endangerment, domestic violence

A Willits man was arrested on March 16 for allegedly threatening to kill his son and ex-girlfriend, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a call about domestic violence in a car in the area of Sherwood Road and Lupine Drive at 3 p.m. When they arrived, they learned a man who was in the car had left, but a California Highway Patrol officer found him nearby.

